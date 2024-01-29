We are about to pass Kentucky's 2-year budget. What are our lawmakers' priorities?

We are learning: What we feed grows! The Commonwealth of Kentucky is about to pass a budget for the next two years. What are the priorities? Is it education? Is it health care? Is it housing?

Will the final budget vote feed our ability to lift all Kentucky residents? A decent education for all to keep many from prison and destitution. Funding health clinics in every county will provide the necessary infrastructure to provide good health for all our people. Will the current budget invest in safe and affordable housing so our young families, working class folks and seniors have a dignified place to dwell and call a home?

Here is the opportunity to work across party lines to lift our people up. Kentucky literacy rate is around 79%. Our overall health is in not much better. Can we make the investments to improve the lives of Kentuckians? More youth completing high school? More young adults completing higher education and trade schools? Can we provide quality health care in every corner of our commonwealth?

By investing in our people, we reduce homelessness, substance abuse and incarceration.Let us face our challenge! Let us start this year with hope.

—Frank Schwartz, 40204

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky state budget proposal tells us what legislators value.