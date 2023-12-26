Pass the mash: Oklahomans, Americans favorite holiday sides, mains and desserts

No Oklahoman's Christmas meal is complete without mashed potatoes, according to a recent survey.

Move over green bean casserole, you're so last month! Oklahomans have a hankering for a different side dish when it comes to Christmas dinner, according to a survey by BonusFinder.com.

While bread or rolls reign supreme as the favorite Christmas side dish nationally, for Oklahomans it's all about the mashed potatoes.

BonusFinder.com asked more than 3,000 people across the country their favorite side, main and dessert for the survey.

Oklahomans joined those in 12 other states in choosing mashed potatoes, making it the second most common among favorite sides.

The top 10 Christmas dinner sides in America

Bread or rolls - 26.4% Mashed potatoes - 26% Stuffing - 21.1% Gravy - 20.9% Macaroni and cheese - 20.5% Deviled eggs - 18.8% Dressing - 14.9% Green bean casserole - 14.3% Cranberry sauce - 13.6% Salad - 12.4%

America's top-10 Christmas mains, desserts

The BonusFinder.com survey also asked respondents about their favorite main dishes and desserts. Oklahomans look to pair their potatoes with roast turkey and sugar cookies.

Roast Turkey is the No.1 main dish choice among Oklahomans, according to a recent survey.

Ham was the most commonly chosen main dish for Christmas dinner, but the top ten included some surprises.

Ham – 35% Roast turkey – 27% Roast chicken – 18.7% Roast beef – 16.4% Prime rib – 16.3% Steak – 13.3% Pasta – 12.9% Lasagna – 12.3% Brisket – 11.8% Rice – 11.4%

When it comes to desserts, cheesecake has captivated the hearts of Americans, while Oklahomans are content with sugar cookies.

Shaped Christmas Sugar cookies from the former Ruth's Sweete Justice bakery in this The Oklahoman file photo. Sugar cookies are Oklahoman's top Christmas dessert.

For some, dessert comes in the form of cake or pie, others choose cookies and still more choose a classic holiday drink as their favorite Christmas dessert in America's top-10.

Cheesecake – 28.2% Sugar cookies – 20.3% Chocolate chip cookies – 19.4% Hot chocolate – 17.7% Eggnog – 17.5% Fudge – 17.1% Red velvet cake – 15.2% Cinnamon rolls – 14.5% Oreo cheesecake – 12.2% Fruitcake – 11.3%

Do you reach right for the mashed potatoes and roasted turkey at Christmas dinner or is something else your family's choice? What's your go-to holiday dessert? Is your favorite not on one of the top-10 lists? Let us know.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's top holiday foods and where they stack up nationally