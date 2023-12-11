Pass the Rwanda Bill, then expose Keir Starmer’s weakness on illegal immigration

For as long as I can remember in politics, immigration – both legal and illegal – has been a Rubik’s cube of a problem. Both Labour and the Conservatives have gone from pillar to post on the issue and never has any good come of it.

There are some basic policy positions that the vast majority of people agree with. Firstly, uncontrolled and illegal immigration is not good for the country and will lead to societal problems down the line. Secondly, a growing economy does require immigration to sustain it. Thirdly, the UK does genuinely welcome legitimate asylum seekers fleeing war and torture, hosting thousands of Ukrainian and Afghanistan refugees over the last few years.

But immigration must not be used as a way of letting governments and employers off the hook when they should be doing far more to recruit and train British citizens. We must increase investment in our great further education colleges if we are to grow the skills base. And there isn’t a country in Europe that doesn’t think that many of the treaties that govern so much of this area, including the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), are in desperate need of modernisation. I argued in this paper recently that the bizarre nature of the ECHR’s provisions made it easier for me to kill Britain’s enemies rather than render them back for a fair trial.

So before anyone in my party thinks the solution to this Rubik’s cube is to wreck the Government, perhaps we should calmly state that we are heading in the right direction and making progress. To date, we have signed returns or co-operation deals with France, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy and Georgia. We have also agreed a landmark deal with Albania, since when we have returned 5,000 people and cut Albanian illegal arrivals by 90 per cent.

We’ve strengthened immigration enforcement: illegal working raids are up by nearly 70 per cent, leading to nearly 6,000 arrests, two and a half times as many as last year, and we’ve boosted returns, with 20,000 illegal migrants returned this year. The numbers crossing the Channel on small boats have dropped.

Next comes Rwanda. Yes, we lost before the courts, but just like any government before us, we have addressed the issues and I am confident that, as long as Labour doesn’t use the unelected House of Lords to derail the scheme, there is a good chance the return programme will progress.

I urge colleagues to reflect on two things. One is that we need to address the upstream causes of mass migration. War is a particular driver. Unless Britain and her allies are able to stabilise and prevent conflict far away, we will always see war refugees on these shores. That’s why, as defence secretary, I argued for more defence spending. It is why I still expect the Government to deliver defence spending of 2.5 per cent of GDP or greater in the next manifesto. A smaller Armed Forces in the world today is not sustainable and, if we want to stop such huge migrant flows at source, we need to work much further upstream alongside law enforcement.

But that doesn’t mean the military can save other departments from their own failures. It is at times like these that the Home Office starts to reach across the already stretched Armed Forces for some mystical plan. Suella Braveman, as home secretary, would constantly ask for our resources when she struggled to deliver her promises. Last year, we lost 16,000 man training days alone to the Border Force strike. Defence resources should be used as a last resort not a first resort when a Cabinet minister needs bailing out.

The vote in the Commons tomorrow should be seen as a further step in building deterrence. The Bill is not a silver bullet, but it will make it more likely that some illegal immigrants are sent to Africa. The question for the Government is what else we can construct to further deter people from coming. Steps could include part-derogation from the ECHR if necessary.

Up and down the country, people are much more concerned about illegal immigration than large parts of the media or the metropolitan elite would like to admit. As a North West MP, I know that Labour will have to provide an answer to “what would you do?” if they are to succeed in the Red Wall. Conservative MPs must not let Keir Starmer off the hook by turning tonight’s vote into an exercise of making the perfect (but unrealistic) the enemy of the good.

Strong deterrence has to be built brick by brick.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.