Passage: In memoriam

Markiplier, one of YouTube’s highest-earning content creators, admitted that the "ungodly amount" of money he earns, which sits at around $38 million annually, “feels unfair.” Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, joined Logan Paul during a recent episode of the podcast “Impaulsive” to talk about his YouTube career and health. During their conversation, Markiplier, who is of Korean descent, opens up about his finances and how much he earns in a year.