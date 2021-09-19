Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Norm Macdonald.
As someone whose job it is to read and write about entertainment news all day long (yes, it is the best job in the world), I have to watch a lot of content.
Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 30 cast is now set, meaning it’s time to do what we always do at this time of the year: Speculate wildly about each celebrity’s chances! Ahead of Monday’s season premiere (ABC, 8/7c), we’re breaking down our predictions of how Dancing‘s milestone cycle will pan out, from the performers destined for […]
It's been eight whole years, and I'm still not ready to say goodbye to the Nine-Nine!View Entire Post ›
It’s been 10 years since Scotty McCreery catapulted to fame from the stage of “American Idol.” He opens up about success and hardship as his new album is released.
Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And […]
“He was one of the most brilliant CIA operatives we ever had” one person says of Washington's character, Tobin, in the clip. “Until he went rogue.” Meanwhile, Reynolds plays Matt, a junior officer who is trying...
It's not always obvious that those picture perfect bodies have been altered.
Fall may be fast approaching, but Porsha Williams is holding on to summer in a super sexy swimsuit. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently sizzled while soaking up the sun in a cut-out monokini, as captured in a new post open Instagram. On September 16, Porsha took to Instagram to share a look at her sultry swimwear. In the photos, the Bravo’s Chat Room co-host can be seen catching some rays on a beachside terrace while rocking a black-and-yellow patterned monokini. As captured in t
Sometimes it feels like South Korea makes TV shows as if the fate of the country depends on it. Or at least partly depends on it. Like Alice, I’ve found myself tumbling down a rabbit hole of the country’s best TV series during the pandemic — everything from Vincenzo to Crash Landing on You, Vagabond, … The post This twisted new Netflix original series is leaving viewers utterly speechless appeared first on BGR.
"It’s very destabilizing for Claire," the actress says of how the arrival of the Christies will upend life on Fraser's Ridge.
After a challenging and low-rated season of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” for the first time in “Real Housewives” history, Bravo has canceled the show’s reunion episodes. On Friday, a Bravo spokesperson told Variety: “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in a timely […]
After a social media user commented on her see-through Met Gala look, Zoë Kravitz wasn’t afraid to let them know just how proud she is of her body. See the High Fidelity actress’ response.
It's that time of year - all of your favorite shows are beginning to air new episodes. Here is a list of when to expect your favorite characters back.
Tammy Sue Bakker-Chapman eventually became a part of the project when star Jessica Chastain asked her to record a song for the movie
Law & Order: SVU’s Demore Barnes reacted to news of his upcoming exit from the long-running NBC series, sharing Friday that he’s both proud of his work but in the dark about the shift in casting. Barnes and co-star Jamie Gray Hyder, who play Deputy Chief Christian Garland and Officer Kat Tamin, respectively, are departing […]
Correspondent Desi Lydic spoofed the conservative network's COVID-19 reporting.