Passage: In memoriam

Bravo

Fall may be fast approaching, but Porsha Williams is holding on to summer in a super sexy swimsuit. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently sizzled while soaking up the sun in a cut-out monokini, as captured in a new post open Instagram. On September 16, Porsha took to Instagram to share a look at her sultry swimwear. In the photos, the Bravo’s Chat Room co-host can be seen catching some rays on a beachside terrace while rocking a black-and-yellow patterned monokini. As captured in t