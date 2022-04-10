Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including singer and actor Bobby Rydell ("Bye Bye Birdie").
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including singer and actor Bobby Rydell ("Bye Bye Birdie").
Jaclyn Edison was the former daughter-in-law of Ted Shaughnessy, an Austin jeweler who was shot and killed in his home.
The countdown to Carrie Underwood's new album, "Denim & Rhinestones," has officially begun. "Denim & Rhinestones," the country superstar's ninth studio album, will release on June 10. It marks her return to the country-pop genre after she released her first Christmas album, "My Gift," in 2020 and her first gospel album, "My Savior," in 2021.
The Star-Telegram wants to know how these debates are playing out locally. Help us understand your perspective.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.
Nacho and Kathy Nimmer were first united in 2015, and Nacho has since accomplished more than the average guide dog.
Raise the Passover roof with these Seder recipes.
Score under-the-radar markdowns: Get $100 off a dreamy foot massager and a stellar pair of wireless earbuds for just $22.
Bread is a good source of carbs and provides energy, iron and calcium. Boost the nutritional content of bread by adding in foods like spinach or nuts.
This quarter's results will be the first to reflect the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as a sharp jump in both interest rates and fuel prices.
On March 17th, Amazon announced its acquisition of MGM for $8.5 billion. More than 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV episodes would join the company’s portfolio. MGM’s catalog includes huge franchises such as Rocky, Tomb Raider, and, of course, James Bond. Now, a month later, Amazon has confirmed that it will bring all 25 James Bond movies … The post All 25 James Bond movies are coming to Prime Video next week appeared first on BGR.
Getting engaged in Paris is super romantic, and Avril Lavigne knows from personal experience. On Thursday, the singer shared an Instagram post featuring a photo of her boyfriend, fellow musician Mod Sun, proposing to her on a boat cruising down the Seine with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Mod Sun's Instagram post featured photos and videos of the moment.
Detroit's favorite son celebrates the release of his new album and Tigers' opening day. Jack White Performs National Anthem At Detroit Tigers Game: Watch Alex Young
Getting a booster dose greatly reduces the odds of severe illness, hospitalization and death due to the omicron variant, CDC officials said.
Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible 7), Corey Stoll (Billions), Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) and Alfonso Herrera (Ozark) have joined the cast of Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Rebel Moon, Deadline can confirm. The quartet will star alongside Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin. The sci-fi pic is […]
Texas doesn’t have the power to do much about illegal immigration, but it can make noise and raise the political stakes. [Opinion]
RHCP will headline Sunday, May 1st following the tragic passing of Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins. Red Hot Chili Peppers Replace Foo Fighters at 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival Wren Graves
Transgender activists will not sway rules on single spaces in their favour, the head of the equalities watchdog has said.
While Clearfield, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLFD ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...
Elon Musk has joined the board of directors of social media giant Twitter after secretly purchasing as much as 9% of the company’s stock.
Sometimes, an actor becomes so close with their on-screen animal companion that they can't bear to give them up — so they adopt them.