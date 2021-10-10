Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including comic and announcer Alan Kalter.
Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico
From intent to deceive to lining up improperly, Jim Harbaugh is taking exception with several things that Nebraska did wrong on Saturday.
Most black people think – “So what?” – about questioning the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby, John Barnes has claimed, as he said the unnamed royal accused of asking the question was “being realistic”.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially be? It’s our prediction on the college football rankings after Week 6.
Joe Raedle/GettyA Houston megachurch, whose celebrity pastor is reportedly worth $50 million, has repaid the federal government $4.4 million in pandemic loans after going viral for the outrageous handout. Lakewood Church, which is tax-exempt like most religious institutions, took $4.4 million in taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program loans at the height of the COVID pandemic last year—all while senior pastor Joel Osteen flaunted his insane wealth. It caused “Osteen” and “Ferrari” to trend o
Mark Cuban married his wife Tiffany in September 2002. The couple met at a gym in Dallas in 1997. The 'Shark Tank' star and his partner of almost 19 years have three children together.
Former President Donald Trump told his supporters at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, that his 2024 slogan will be "Make America Great Again, Again."
A woman from New Jersey has died after being attacked by a mugger in New York City.
Two women asked for a refund for their stay at Scarborough's Grand Hotel after seeing negative reviews about "uncontrolled refugee children."
Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, pleaded guilty to buying Amazon products and then returning cheaper ones over a period of several years.
While promoting her new book "You Got Anything Stronger?" Gabrielle Union said she had a long list of men she wanted to date after her 2006 divorce.
The Cube Two X is the latest build in Nestron's Cube series, the Singaporean company's most popular lineup of smart prefab tiny homes.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6
Tyson Fury branded Deontay Wilder an "idiot" and "sore loser" after their post-fight exchange in Las Vegas.
Body camera footage shows Clifford Owensby, who is unable to walk, being forcibly dragged out of his vehicle and pulled along the street.
The pop star went out with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, wearing a baby tee, baggy jeans, and sneakers, with a 100% visible G-string thong.
Singer LeAnn Rimes posted a series of photos on Instagram where she shows off her toned abs in a cute crop top as she performs in Mississippi.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2-year-old son Archie has been getting along great with 4-month-old Lilibet, and showing off his loving personality.
Trump’s election nemesis refuses to shut up and take the former president’s abuse.
La Plata County Sheriff/HandoutA Colorado dad convicted of murdering his son after the 13-year-old discovered photos of him in women’s underwear eating feces from a diaper has been sentenced to 48 years in prison.Mark Redwine, 59, was found guilty of second-degree murder and child abuse in July after he killed his son, Dylan, inside his Durango, Colorado, home on Nov. 18, 2012. The teen was on a court-ordered visit for Thanksgiving when Redwine snapped after him and his older brother—after the p