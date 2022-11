The AV Club

It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Sho