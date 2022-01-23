Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including the rock singer and actor Meat Loaf ("Bat Out of Hell").
Rest in peace, rockstar.
Elizabeth Hurley has yet again wowed Instagram with one of her iconic — and crazy sexy — bikini snapshots. On Jan 22, Hurley posted a jaw-dropping bikini photo with the caption, “Yes, I could be in a swimming pool with a pink flamingo….. or I could be snuggled up with my doggies in Blighty, eating […]
Dolly Parton turned 76 on January 19 and shared a picture of her “birthday suit” on Instagram to celebrate. “Just hangin' out,” the “Jolene” singer joked.
Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel modeled an array of garments from her Skinnygirl shapewear collection on Instagram on Thursday
"We had a great time," Martha Stewart wrote of her longtime hairdresser Frederic Fekkai, who gave the TV personality a new chop on Friday
Elizabeth Hurley poses in a red bikini, but teases that it's a throwback photo and that she's really home watching TV.
"Sorry, babe. We're expecting..."View Entire Post ›
Reba McEntire wowed her crowd in a red sequin jumpsuit complete with a hip embellishment that gave off superhero vibes in the very best way.
The "Book of Boba Fett" star seems to agree with fans who say his character talks too much.
Megan Fox shared some photos from her Lake Como trip with her new fiancé Machine Gun Kelly featuring her wearing a tiny, single-buttoned crop top.
On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared a slew of new images on social media as she posed in pink athleisure set and Nike Air Max Pink Foam sneakers.
Where can I get her boots, though?!
Here are some of the most interesting and powerful photo stories from across the internet.View Entire Post ›
On tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update took shots at a wide range of targets, from Jon Voight, Dwayne Johnson and the new Lord of the Rings series to Update‘s own Colin Jost and SNL cast member Pete Davidson. Anchor Michael Che noted that Voight recently released a video claiming that Abraham Lincoln’s […]
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who tied the knot in India in late 2018, welcomed a baby girl via surrogate last weekend
Céline Dion has been dealing with health issues that caused her to postpone her new residency in Las Vegas. Now, she's canceling the remaining shows of her North America Courage World Tour.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have laid out a blueprint for their work outside the Royal family with a series of business filings, showing more than half their new companies set up for the “entertainment” business.
The son of Oscar-winning actress Regina King has died by suicide after celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, January 19th. Ian Alexander Jr. was 26-year-old. The […]
After disappearing from Instagram for almost a year, Rupert Grint returned to the platform and posted a picture of his daughter Wednesday. Scroll on to see the Harry Potter alum's sweet photo.
Fox News' Tucker Carlson goes after 'coward' Howard Stern over his COVID-19 concerns