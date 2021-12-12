Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including Michael Nesmith, a member of the 1960s rock band The Monkees.
Chris Wallace announced his departure from Fox News, with his Fox News Sunday his final show. He said on the show that “after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I […]
The video, reportedly filmed on Nov. 24, shows a three sets of light formations flying over the South China Sea. "That is some weird sh*t," the pilot says.
Ticket sales were so lackluster the upper tier of the arena was shut down, reports the Sun Sentinel.
“I don’t fully understand why this would happen to what seems like such a sweet and kind-hearted woman,” a customer said.
NBCSaturday Night Live returned from a four-week hiatus this week with a holiday message from Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci.“Do people still think I’m sexy or are we done with that?” Fauci began. “With COVID cases on the rise, people still have a lot of questions: ‘Is it safe to travel? Can I still use this as an excuse to get out of stuff? I would like to never work again.’”To answer those queries, Fauci presented a series of increasingly absurd scenarios that began with basic situations li
"If TX can ban abortion and endanger lives, CA can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives," Newsom said Saturday.
Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” had a lot of news to cover this week, but the hands-down best joke came from Michael Che about the homeless arsonist who set the Fox News Christmas tree on fire last week.“After the tree outside of Fox News headquarters was set on fire by a homeless man, Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt said, ‘This Scrooge is not going to get away with it,’” Che told viewers. “And nothing has ever explained Fox News better than a rich white lady calling a homeless man ‘S
The couple had long been divorced, but what he said was still significant.
Actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty last week after he claimed he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019 and, of all things, a Subway sandwich was a key piece of evidence in the case against him, the former Chicago police Superintendent said, according to reports.
If you recently bought one of these 15 SUVs, cars, and trucks, now may be the perfect time to sell it for a hefty profit.
This is a developing story…
COVID-19 symptoms have evolved over time. Here's what you should be on the lookout for these days.
James Bond star Naomie Harris has revealed that she was groped by a “huge, huge star” during an audition. Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise, said that the actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through. The actress declined to name the man […]
The findings add to experts’ understanding of the connection between age-related changes to the eyes and brain.
Yung Carmiggelt, a resident of Amsterdam's Red Light District for 23 years, told Insider what it's like to live in the "most fun area."
A woman fell off a Carnival Cruise Line ship balcony and into the Pacific Ocean early Saturday morning, spurring an ongoing international search effort.
Roberts joined the high court’s three liberal justices in discussing the constitutionality of the Texas abortion law.
This week’s storm, bringing up to 10 feet of snow and much-needed rain, “will likely be remembered for years to come,” forecasters say.
Season 21 of The Voice has been a roller-coaster ride for viewers. Excellent singers like Team John Legend’s Samuel Harness have been eliminated. Dubious ones like Team Ariana Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen have gotten further than arguably they should’ve. And somehow Team Legend’s superlative Jershika Maple was forced to sing for the Wildcard Instant […]
A now-viral video of a woman accusing a Black man of stealing her phone only for it to be in her purse has outraged critics […]