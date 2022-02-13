Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including movie special effects master Douglas Trumbull.
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including movie special effects master Douglas Trumbull.
When sweet payback goes right to your head.
Police escorted Charles Banner and his family off a British Airways flight to Turin because of the feud about business class seats, per MailOnline.
Keegan-Michael Key’s quip about Mahomes didn’t seem to sit well with Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce.
Ben Simmons finally has a new home after the NBA trade deadline's biggest blockbuster move, but it sounds like his time in Brooklyn is probably already doomed. By Adam Hermann
It's not hard to renounce one's American citizenship, but the repercussions could last a lifetime.
Only a week ago, as Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her historic 70th Accession Day, she shared a rare personal message with a major...
State Highway Patrol said two drivers now face charges.
She found yet another inventive way to flaunt her bump.
Christian Pulisic played a big part in Chelsea winning the FIFA Club World Cup, as he became the first-ever American to lift the trophy.
Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history, as Kai Havertz scored a 117th minute penalty kick to edge the Blues past Palmeiras.
The driver was flown to Harborview hospital in Seattle.
The Farmer’s Almanac expects February to be a “quieter” month for the local weather but a “winter whopper” could be in store by the end of the month.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIn Stanford’s famous marshmallow study, scientists offered children two or five treats. If the children chose to wait longer, they could eat five instead of two. Some kids chose the immediate goody; others decided to stay. Researchers then followed the children as they grew up, and those who chose to linger showed better financial skills later in life.Scientists have since cast some doubt on the marshmallow study, but if I had to guess,
Donald Trump reacted to a court filing by prosecutor John Durham alleging Clinton operatives tried to "infiltrate" Trump Tower, White House servers.
Katri Lylynpera claims officials ordered her to delete a number of photos she'd posted from the athlete's village.
That didn't go as planned.
Ukraine's military is stronger than when Russia invaded Crimea in 2014 but still won't be able to hold off another Russian attack, experts say.
From using the bathroom without shoes to drinking personal alcohol, there are certain things passengers should absolutely stop doing on planes.
The regional MMA scene continues to get weirder with freak matches that pit slim against obese, women against men, and pornstars against celebrities.
"He knows how to use your EpiPen, right?" a staffer reportedly said when her boyfriend asked what would happen if she went into anaphylactic shock.