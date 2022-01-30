Passage: In memoriam
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us recently, including musician Dick Halligan, co-founder of the rock group Blood, Sweat & Tears.
Andie MacDowell has raised some gorgeous superstar daughters. While we’re used to Margaret Qualley, 27, being in the spotlight, between dating A-listers like Pete Davidson to starring in Oscar-winning films, it’s time for her older sister Rainey, 31, to shine in the spotlight with a surprise, sultry lingerie, and sleepwear photoshoot. While Rainey has appeared […]
Every month, Netflix launches so many new shows and movies that it’s all but impossible to keep up with them all. This may be frustrating for completionists, but it also means that the streaming service is full of surprising hidden gems. Some of those gems occasionally rise to the surface, as Squid Game did in … The post A new Danish sci-fi show on Netflix is currently taking over the charts appeared first on BGR.
Here is all the information you need to know about 'Dancing With the Stars' season 31, including cast info, judges, hosting news, and more. It will air in the fall of 2022 on ABC.
Gayle King has signed a new deal with CBS News, after speculation about her future with the pending expiration of her contract. She’ll continue to co-host CBS Mornings, and told listeners on her SiriusXM show, Gayle King in the House, “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.” […]
In her new Lifetime documentary, Janet Jackson said she "never" believed the allegations. "I know my brother. He didn't have that in him," she said.
Singer-songwriter Don McLean of 'American Pie' fame talked to Fox News Digital recently — sharing lessons learned about his career choice as well as his concerns for our country in 2022.
I can't even tell who's the worst.View Entire Post ›
"1883" star, Eric Nelsen shared what it was like to film on set at Texas and meet legendary actors, including Sam Elliott and Tom Hanks.
Bridget Fonda was an actress who was on everyone’s radar in the 1990s — from red carpets to the big screen. But in 2002, she decided to call it quits on her Hollywood career after being injured in a serious car accident, and then starting a family with husband and film composer Danny Elfman. Her […]
Robotic vocoder, pounding piano, and ringing electric guitars give new life to Presley's 1969 hit
A long-gestating movie about The Who’s late drummer Keith Moon is finally moving ahead, with plans in place to shoot in Britain this summer, Variety can reveal. The project, which is tentatively titled “The Real Me” (the title of a song on Who album “Quadrophenia”), has Moon’s former band members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend […]
I love the wonder of a good science fiction spectacle onscreen, the power of seeing a beautifully designed spaceship zipping through the stars, the awe of massive space battles, and so much more. Sci-fi on a grand scale can inspire wonder and awe, a sense that the future is at your doorstep, and provoke big ideas and big emotions about what lies beyond the world we know now. But, in the midst of all that spectacle, we sometimes forget how powerful science fiction can be when it's scaled down. Gi
Shares have plummeted around 12% since last week
The singer's tweet came after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their catalogs from the streaming service in protest of Rogan spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
"I still get goosebumps thinking about it."View Entire Post ›
Name Dustin Kensrue Best known for Singer/Guitarist of Thrice Current city On tour and playing Dallas the night while I write this. Really want to be Anywhere with my wife, maybe somewhere tropical, relaxing and adventuring with some good food and drinks. Excited about When this piece comes out I will hopefully be finishing up … 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dustin Kensrue of Thrice Read More » The post 5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dustin Kensrue of Thrice appeared first on SPIN.
Heather Dubrow’s latest birthday party involved a cute and cozy dress code. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member recently celebrated turning 53 with an epic pajama party, taking to Instagram to share a peek inside the fun birthday bash. On January 28, Heather offered a glimpse inside her birthday festivities on Instagram. The mom celebrated her special day with a “pajama party/movie night” alongside several of her friends. The entire group broke out their most stylish sleepwear for t
Friday's album is accompanied by a new chapter in a Temptations documentary series, while the Motown Museum and Rock Hall announce Tempts plans.
ABC has announced the midseason premiere dates for the return of original drama series “A Million Little Things” and “Big Sky.” “A Million Little Things” is back with new episodes of its fourth season starting Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The series, which premiered in 2018, focuses on a circle of friends […]
Robert Downey Jr. really helped shape the whole future of the MCU with one line.View Entire Post ›