Passage: In memoriam

Polestar will spend the next three years executing a lofty electric vehicle launch schedule that will culminate with the Precept concept, a "Rosetta Stone" of sorts that provides a physical representation of the company's future. Polestar, the former Volvo company that spun out to become its own brand, refers to the concept as its "manifesto." In other words, the Precept, which will go into production as the Polestar 5, tells consumers and eventual shareholders what the EV automaker intends to become.