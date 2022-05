Associated Press

Naomi, the mother of the duo and the de facto emcee, says something, but even amplified, her words float away in the hot August night. After word Saturday of Naomi's death, I'm now realizing how much I've been through with them. When I was a preteen beginning to reckon with my sexuality and dealing with bullies, and the Judds sang “Mama He’s Crazy,” I understood the narrator's insecurities -- why would anyone want me?