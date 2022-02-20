Passage: Satirist P.J. O'Rourke
Humorist and political commentator P.J. O’Rourke died this week at the age of 74. Jane Pauley looks back.
Humorist and political commentator P.J. O’Rourke died this week at the age of 74. Jane Pauley looks back.
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was sentenced to 24 months on Friday, Feb. 18 following her conviction in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Katie Ann Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, delivered an emotional and tearful impact statement, asking the judge to give Potter the maximum sentence. "I will never be able to forgive you for what you have stolen from us," she said, while addressing Potter during her statement.
Two years ago, Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker were set to star in a New York revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" when COVID-19 shut down Broadway theaters (and practically everything else). Now, the show is finally set to open, and two years after interviewing the husband-and-wife duo, "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley sits down once again with Parker and Broderick to talk about the unprecedented hiatus.
The ball's teed up for the Republican Party to contest Gov. Gavin Newsom, columnist George Skelton writes, but it already swung weakly last year and shanked to the right.
Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.
The sister of late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has died, along with her husband, in what's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to a report.
Cynthia Perkins was sentenced to 40 years of hard labor in a deal that requires her to testify against her ex-husband, a former sheriff's lieutenant.
It’s a fraction of the price compared to the fresh version, lasts much longer and is super versatile.
"I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›
I helped design and improve the Disney theme parks for years as an Imagineer, and there are a few things that guests do that really annoy me.
"It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing, and he was just on the side of the road."
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe
#TrumpIsGuilty trended on Twitter after progressive PAC MeidasTouch released its latest clip.
The crash happened on the backstretch right by where Michael Jordan and Bubba Wallace were watching the race.
Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes. Minka Kelly, who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene. But […]
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green says the Philadelphia 76ers lost the James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
NASCAR announced Friday that competition officials confiscated the wheels used by Team Penske and Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing at Daytona International Speedway. Officials indicated that the confiscated parts will be brought to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection. Any potential penalties would be determined at a later date after the inspection, the […]
NASCAR will take the wheels to its R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina.
Heavy Young Heathens allege they were not contacted about the use of their music during the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a poor, unfulfilling Slam Dunk Contest.
The unsung star of Jurassic Park was a mosquito frozen in amber. While you can’t really extract blood from specimens like that, you could be transported back in time if you looked at a specimen of fossilized tree sap and found a 110 million-year-old lizard staring back at you. Creatures get trapped in amber all the time, but most prehistoric finds are insects. Amber is a great material for preserving arthropods because of their already tough shells that will hold on even if the insides disintegr