Passage: Satirist P.J. O'Rourke

Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was sentenced to 24 months on Friday, Feb. 18 following her conviction in the death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was fatally shot during a traffic stop. Katie Ann Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, delivered an emotional and tearful impact statement, asking the judge to give Potter the maximum sentence. "I will never be able to forgive you for what you have stolen from us," she said, while addressing Potter during her statement.