Passageways & AGB Announce Free Access to AGB OnBoard Virtual Meeting Management Platform For Higher Education Institutions

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Passageways in partnership with The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) announced it is providing free and unrestricted access to its AGB OnBoard Virtual Board Meeting Solution to higher education institutions. Additionally, participating institutions will receive a free AGB consulting session. Together, this program will help these institutions effectively govern and respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Effective immediately, the free access program is available for all new customers through August 31, 2020.

AGB OnBoard Logo More

"All institutions and their governing bodies are grappling with the unforeseen challenges and implications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic," said Ken Knueven, AGB Consulting Managing Director. "This program launched with our partners at Passageways is part of our commitment to help higher education leaders proactively govern from anywhere, both to navigate through this crisis and prepare for what's to come."

The free platform access combined with free 1-on-1 consulting session with AGB Consultants, is aimed to help leaders stay connected and continue to govern using AGB OnBoard's complete suite of secure virtual meeting management tools. AGB OnBoard helps teams govern with eSignatures and approvals while also driving ongoing collaboration with secure messaging, real-time document sharing, integrated voting and surveys, and shareable annotations. And it helps remote teams stay connected by integrating with video conferencing platforms like GoToMeeting, Zoom, WebEx, and Skype.

"At Passageways we're overcome with a sense of solidarity. And while this crisis has touched each of our lives, our friends in higher education are facing unique challenges," said Paroon Chadha, Passageways Co-Founder & CEO. "Now more than ever these teams need a virtual meeting platform to overcome the uncertainty brought by COVID-19. That's why we're launching this program, so institutions stay efficient and secure in these unprecedented times. After all, we're in this together."

AGB OnBoard is also the only board management software provider to offer a native integration to Zoom. If you're a member of an eligible institution, or know any group that qualifies for this offer, please visit: https://www.passageways.com/agb-onboard/onboard-free-for-colleges-universities-covid

About Passageways

Passageways was founded in 2003. OnBoard is a virtual board management solution that securely connects organizations and their directors to all their meeting materials, meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, eSignatures, calendars, policies, and procedures. For more information, visit www.passageways.com/onboard.

About AGB

The Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) is the premier membership organization that strengthens higher education governing boards and the strategic roles they serve within their organizations. Through our vast library of resources, educational events, and consulting services, and with nearly 100 years of experience, we empower 40,000 AGB members from more than 2,000 institutions and foundations to navigate complex issues, implement leading practices, streamline operations, and govern with confidence. AGB is the trusted resource for board members, chief executives, and key administrators on higher education governance and leadership.

PRESS CONTACT

Rashmi Bijai

Vice President, Marketing, Passageways, Inc.

rbijai@passageways.com

574.229.6491

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passageways--agb-announce-free-access-to-agb-onboard-virtual-meeting-management-platform-for-higher-education-institutions-301045120.html

SOURCE Passageways