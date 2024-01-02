Passaic County plans to give 125-year-old Courthouse Annex a facelift

PATERSON — As the Passaic County Courthouse Annex approaches 125 years old, county officials are preparing for its restoration.

Earlier this month, Passaic County's Board of County Commissioners moved to prequalify bidders for an exterior restoration of the historic brick structure that first opened as the Paterson Post Office on Oct. 1, 1899. Plans for the project include the replacement of ironwork, fencing and lighting. The clock in the building's tallest tower is also eyed for upgrades, along with its roof and windows, county officials said.

Characterized by its dark brick facade accented with limestone, the building's style stands in stark contrast to the adjacent courthouse built during the same period.

Passaic County's Court House Annex in Paterson is in need of an exterior renovation as it nears 125 years old, county officials say.

"It is as severely Flemish as it could be," the Passaic Daily News reported in August 1899.

The building was designed by architect Fred Wesley Wentworth. A New Hampshire native, Wentworth helped shape the architecture of downtown Paterson with buildings such as the Elbow Building on Main Street and the First National Bank Building on Ellison Street. Wentworth's original plans for the post office placed the main entrance and central clock tower along Hamilton Street, but they were altered to front the much busier Ward Street, county historical records show.

The tall, almost church-like building, came in stark contrast to the post office's former home, the basement of the old First National Bank building. Yet, when it opened, it was business as usual, according to a Passaic Daily News report.

"The usual Sunday business was transacted without a hitch, and but for the unfinished look of everything about the interior of the building a stranger would not have suspected that the post office officials were transacting business in the First National Bank building until 10 o'clock on Sunday night," it reported.

The building remained the city's post office until 1933, when a new home opened along Ramapo Avenue to house its 78 clerks and supply its 180 carriers. In 1899, the post office had 15 clerks and just 31 carriers.

The Passaic County Courthouse Annex in 2012.

County officials requested the old post office's donation for a hall of records but were denied by federal representatives. Three years later, the county acquired 63-65 Hamilton Street at a cut-rate price of $50,000 and, in 1937, made it the Passaic County Administration Building.

Passaic County's administrative offices moved to a new building in 1994, behind the new courthouse at 401 Grand St. And in the mid-2010s, LAN Associates led a transition completed in April 2020 that relocated several county departments, including the grand jury room, to the annex.

The national historic landmark remains in use on a National Register historic district alongside the neighboring Passaic County Court House. Constructed between 1898 and 1903, it opened 120 years ago on Jan. 4, 1904.

