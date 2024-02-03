Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik left $310K in his campaign fund

Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik had about $310,000 his political bank account when he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Jan. 23.

Now the treasurer of the Friends of Berdnik for Sheriff campaign fund must decide what to do with that money.

After paying off any pending bills, the treasurer likely will distribute the rest as contributions to candidates running for public office, political parties, or charities, according to the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

Members of the police force stand at attention at the casket of Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik is taken out from the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, NJ on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2024.

“I haven’t decided what I’m going to do yet,” said Michael McLaughlin Sr., treasurer for the campaign fund and Berdnik’s longtime law enforcement colleague.

How much campaign cash did Berdnik have?

Six days after Berdnik’s death, McLaughlin filed with ELEC the sheriff’s quarterly campaign finance report due in January.

That report, which covered the final three months of 2023, said Berdnik’s political bank account went from $299,499 on Oct. 1 to a $311,622 balance on Dec. 31. In the intervening three months, Berdnik received $99,763 in contributions and spent $87,640.

During that period, the Berdnik fund donated $11,975 to political campaigns, the biggest contribution being $10,000 to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee on Nov. 6, the day before the legislative elections. The other political donations went to Clifton Mayor Ray Grabowski, Passaic Mayor Hector Lora, and Paterson Councilman Luis Velez.

Bernik’s fund also made $4,131 in charitable contributions during the last three months of 2023. The recipients included the World Organization for Positive Action in Pompton Lakes, the Center for Family Resources in Hewitt, the Club De Leones Simon Bolivar in Paterson, Catholic Charities, the Passaic Valley Junior Hornets baseball team in Totowa, and the United Puerto Rican Council in Passaic.

The biggest expenditure was about $38,000 for a Nov. 22 “Latinos Unidos Night” political fundraiser at the Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, which accounted for most of the campaign contributions Berdnik received during that ELEC reporting period.

Donations came from sheriff's department employees, Toros Restaurant owner

The recent report showed Berdnik’s political fund received more than 50 donations from employees of the sheriff’s department. There was also a contribution from Huseyin Bayram, the owner of Toros Restaurant, who posed for a photo with Berdnik minutes before the sheriff shot himself in the business’ bathroom.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

