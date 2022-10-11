Passaic man charged with murder in stabbing death of 16-year-old

A 19-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old in Passaic early Sunday morning, the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said.

John E. Martinez of Passaic was charged with fatally stabbing the unidentified victim and a 17-year-old just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday during an altercation near the intersection of Krueger Place and Poplar Street, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with injuries.

Neither victim's identity has been released by authorities, but both were Passaic Public Schools students. In a letter to the community, Superintendent Sandra Montañez-Diodonet called them "victims of senseless violence."

"There are no words or explanations that ameliorate this news," Montañez-Diodonet wrote. "I ask that as a community we pray for the families and friends of the students, and pray that violence is never seen as an acceptable outcome of disagreement."

The school district will have a team of counselors available at its high schools throughout the rest of the week.

On Monday, Mayor Hector Lora lamented the incident.

"This is a tragic loss of a minor," Lora said. "I would pray that all of our young people in our city would understand that life is precious."

In a text message Tuesday, he said the incident was not one of gang violence, but rather "a result of a random and heated exchange on a block involving neighbors and friends of neighbors that quickly and unfortunately escalated into violence and fatal wounds from a sharp weapon."

Lora also commended the work of Passaic police detectives during the investigation.

Authorities arrested Martinez without incident Monday, and prosecutors said they intend to file a motion for pretrial detention.

In addition to first-degree murder, Martinez was charged with fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weaponand third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. If convicted of murder, he could face up to life in prison.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic NJ man charged with killing teenager during altercation