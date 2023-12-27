Passaic plans to ring in 2024 with annual piñata drop

New York has its 12,000-pound, Waterford crystal-encrusted ball in Times Square; Miami a 35-foot, orange dubbed “Mr. Neon” complete with sunglasses; and Hilton Head, a giant golf ball.

A New Year's Eve piñata at 663 Main Avenue in Passaic before a test run on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

For those without the wherewithal to stand in Times Square for six or more hours or the means to get to any of the hundreds of other cities that raise or lower items come midnight on Dec. 31, no worries, the city of Passaic says it welcomes all comers for its piñata drop.

"We get people coming from Garfield, Wallington, Clifton," Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said, "as well as people who have flown in to spend the holiday with family."

A New Year's Eve piñata is unloaded at 663 Main Avenue in Passaic before a test run on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Since 2018, Passaic lowers an 11 foot wide piñata that spews confetti on the crowd that gathers in and around the 663 Main Ave. building during its descent.

The piñata was the brainchild of Lora, who said each year more and more families are turning out to join the fun, making Passaic one of two New Jersey towns (the other is Hammonton, which lowers a blueberry) that offer residents a chance to come together and celebrate the advent of another year.

The City of Passaic prepares for the New Year's Eve piñata drop on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (From left) Passaic Deputy Chief Louis Gentile, DPW Supervisor Robert Urena and Javier Clara, an owner of 3Reyes Dulcelandia candy shop and piñata maker.

"People initially wondered why we were doing this," Lora said. "Now it has become a tradition."

Unlike New York, he said Passaic's celebration is low key and easier to navigate. The fun is scheduled to start around 8 p.m. Music provided by bands like Grupo Macao, The Valerie Adams Band, as well as DJ Reymo are meant to keep the mood lively.

For food, in addition to the city's scores of restaurants like Mama Sushi, located at 663 Main Ave., the city is making room for about a half dozen food trucks, and libations will also be available.

"People party all night and some to 5 in the morning," Lora said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic NJ piñata drop will kick off 2024