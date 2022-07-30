Passaic police officer arrested, accused of driving drunk and fleeing Clifton crash

A Passaic police officer faces multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated, after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash, leaving behind his injured passenger, authorities said.

Edgar Delgado, 31 of Passaic, crashed into an unoccupied parked car near Central and Yereance Avenue in Clifton at 4:29 a.m Friday, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office and Clifton Police Department.

Delgado allegedly fled the crash scene, leaving behind an injured 28-year-old female Clifton resident, who police did not identify. He was off duty at the time of the crash, and according to Passaic County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Julie Serfess is now on pre-trial release.

Police transported the injured passenger to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, the statement said.

The investigation determined that Delgado was driving recklessly while under the influence of alcohol, and then fled the scene of the crash, the statement said.

Delgado was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim, and hindering apprehension.

The Passaic Police Department did not immediately return inquiries about Delgado's status as an officer, and his attorney Anthony Iacullo could not be immediately reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Passaic NJ cop charged with driving drunk in Clifton crash