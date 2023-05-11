Passaic police shoot suspect accused of firing gun near train station, injuries non-fatal

Mayor Hector Lora confirmed Wednesday that a Passaic police officer shot a suspect near the Passaic train station that afternoon, but declined to confirm whether there had been an exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

Police were called to Passaic Ave and Lackawanna Place at approximately 6:30 p.m. after it was reported that a male suspect was firing a gun, leading to the shooting by an officer, after which, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

No officers or civilians were injured in the melee and Lora said the suspect's injuries were non-fatal as of Wednesday evening.

"The immediate and heroic response of our Passaic police officer prevented any further injuries or tragedies," Lora said.

A gun police claim belonged to the suspect was recovered and the matter remains under investigation. Lora described the scene as "secure."

