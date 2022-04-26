Passamaquoddy tribal leaders, Maine's top lawman discuss slaying

Apr. 26—Passamaquoddy Tribal leaders met with the commissioner for the Maine Department of Public Safety Monday to discuss and coordinate their investigation into the death of a 43-year-old tribal citizen.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy Friday and ruled Kim Neptune's death a homicide. Neptune's body was found Thursday evening inside her apartment at 27 Thunder Road.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is investigating her killing. State police said a neighbor's surveillance camera captured the image of a person walking by the building. Pleasant Point police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

"This tragedy has hit our community so hard, there really aren't any words for the loss felt by Kim's family, all who loved her, and our whole community," Passamaquoddy Tribal Chief Elizabeth Dana said in a statement. "That's why we were so thankful to meet and be on the same page with all the departments investigating this terrible crime, who have all affirmed their determination to bring justice to the suspect, and for Kim's family."

Monday's meeting involved representatives from Passamaquoddy Tribal leadership at Pleasant Point, or Sipayik, and Michael Sauschuck, commissioner for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Also present at the meeting were Col. John Cote, chief of the Maine State Police; Lisa Marchese, an assistant attorney general who heads the Office of the Attorney General's Criminal Division; and Christopher Taub, also of the Office of the Attorney General.

Sauschuck thanked tribal leaders for their cooperation into the investigation of Neptune's death. Sauschuck said everyone is committed to bringing the suspect to justice and providing closure to Neptune's family and community.

Anyone with information about the slaying can call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.