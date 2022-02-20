He passed cars in center turn lane before causing fatal wreck. Now he’s going to prison

A 22-year-old man who drove “extremely fast” on a Milton road last year and collided with a vehicle turning out of a parking lot, killing a 68-year-old driver, has been sentenced.

Nicholas Tavarozzi was sentenced Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court to five years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of Melvin Miller of Auburn.

The defendant received an exceptional sentence below the standard range as part of a plea agreement. Tavarozzi had been accused of driving under the influence, but prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents that the level of THC from cannabis found in his blood was below the legal limit. The amount of oxycodone in his blood was within “therapeutic levels” as well.

Tavarozzi had no prior felony or major traffic convictions.

The wreck occurred July 9 in the 7900 block of Pacific Highway East. Prosecutors said Tavarozzi was driving at an extremely high speed during midday traffic and using the center turn lane to pass slower vehicles when the collision occurred.

When police arrived, a sergeant recognized Tavarozzi because he’d told him about 30 to 45 minutes prior that he needed to slow down and fix the expired registration on his 2001 Volvo S60.

Tavarozzi’s car was partially up an embankment, and the victim’s Mercedes was in the center turn lane with severe damage to the driver’s side. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Pierce County medical examiner later determined he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

A witness said Tavarozzi’s car hit the victim’s vehicle as the victim turned left out of a parking lot.