A year has passed since the tragic downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752

PS752 Justice

On January 8th, 2021, the Association of the Families of the Victims of Flight PS752 will commemorate the victims with special events to honour their memory

One year anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks one year since Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 was shot down by Iranian surface to air missiles launched by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), resulting in the murder of 176 innocent people, including 138 Canadians.

A year has passed, and Iran continues to resort to obfuscation when asked to provide reasonable evidence in the ongoing investigation into the downing of Flight PS752. The families and loved ones of the innocent victims of Flight PS752 need for Iran to be held accountable so they can receive the justice they need and deserve.

On December 23rd, 2020, the Government of Canada designated January 8th of every year as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Air Disasters, in part to commemorate the loss of our loved ones. We extend our gratitude to the Canadian Government for this meaningful step.

The Association of the Victims of Flight PS752 will be holding memorial events on January 7 and 8 for the first anniversary of the murder of the innocent passengers of Flight PS752. This event will be streamed live on the Association’s YouTube channel, and it will start at 9:42 pm EST on January 7 – the exact moment that fateful flight took off last year. https://www.youtube.com/c/ps752justice

The program schedule is as follows:

  • Jan 7, 9:42 pm EST — The event will start with a special 6-minute program followed by a collection of videos of prepared by the families of victims and dedicated to the victims

  • Jan 8, 1:00 am EST — Biographies of the victims will be read out throughout the night and morning hours

  • Jan 8, 11:00 am EST — A short movie of the children of the flight will be aired, followed by a collection of videos prepared by the families of victims

  • Jan 8, 2:00 pm EST — Toronto rally will take place in memory of the victims at Nathan Phillips Square.

  • Jan 8, 4:00 pm EST — The main event: musical performances, messages from political and academic figures in Canada, and speeches by the representatives of the Association in English and Farsi

These events have been planned with consideration to the COVID-19 restrictions and are in accordance with physical distancing measures and precautions.

The Association would like to sincerely thank Canadians for standing alongside the families in memory of the victims of this horrific and unforgettable crime.

On this anniversary, wherever I am, #IWillLightACandleToo.

For further information:

Alise Mills
Media Relations
amills@sussex-strategy.com
778-928-0267

Hamed Esmaeilion
Email: speaker@ps752justice.com
Website: https://www.ps752justice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0880bd02-1e7c-46d6-9b54-0590459bf2da


