Passenger allegedly boards flight from Nashville to Los Angeles without a ticket

A woman allegedly boarded a flight from Nashville to Los Angeles without a boarding pass earlier this month.

The flyer bypassed the boarding pass and ID check by walking through an unmanned section of the security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration said.

“TSA is reviewing the circumstances of this matter, but can confirm that the traveler in question was physically screened, along with their carry-on items, without incident at the Nashville International Airport security checkpoint on February 7th before boarding the flight,” the agency told USA TODAY in an emailed statement. “TSA and its airline partners are cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation.”

The passenger allegedly took an American Airlines flight without a ticket, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “A woman in question was detained for questioning and our investigation is ongoing,” the FBI said in an emailed statement. “No one has been charged at this time.”

American said flight 1393 was met by law enforcement on arrival, but did not address the specifics of the incident. “Safety and security are our highest priorities, and we are assisting law enforcement in the investigation,” the airline said an emailed statement.

Nashville International Airport referred USA TODAY’s request for comment to the TSA and the airline.

The incident is not the only one of its kind in recent months. A British man was reportedly arrested after flying from London to New York without a boarding pass or passport in December.

