Passenger arrested after chase with Chamblee police that started with armed robbery

On Tuesday, police were searching for the suspect of a car chase and armed robbery at the Plaza Fiesta shopping center in Chamblee. Now, the suspect has been identified and placed under arrest, according to Chamblee police.

Police said the driver and suspect led them on a chase into Brookhaven on Tuesday evening. Officers said the chase ended in a crash at Peachtree Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road, but the driver escaped.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, the driver jumped out of the car and ran away, while police took the passenger of the car into custody. NewsChopper2 flew over the scene of the crash and saw police units, shut down roads and multiple crashed cars.

Afterward, Brookhaven police said they were teaming up with Chamblee officers to locate the driver.

The Chamblee Police Department have now identified the passenger they arrested as 21-year-old Raul Jesus Herrera.

Police said they found multiple firearms in the vehicle when they arrested Herrera, including two 9mm handguns and an assault rifle.

Officers are still working to find the driver, and the case remains under investigation.

