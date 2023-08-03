Passenger assaults off-duty CATS security officer, CMPD says

Someone assaulted a CATS contract an off-duty security officer Wednesday night in east Charlotte, officials said.

The assault investigation was being conducted along Briar Creek Road near Commonwealth Avenue, police said.

A passenger confronted the security guard on a bus, which led to the altercation.

No weapons were used, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

The security guard was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

CATS officials confirmed the assault “involved an off-duty Allied Universal security personnel, contracted with CATS, that occurred while traveling on Route 17. The security officer was not in uniform at the time of the incident.”

“Our thoughts are with the security officer for a swift recovery,” CATS said in the news release.

The police department did not release suspect information.

This is a developing story, check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 3 seriously hurt, 10 others with minor injuries after CATS bus rear-ended