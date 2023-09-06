Passenger attack puts GET bus driver in hospital

Sep. 5—A Bakersfield public bus driver had to be taken to a hospital in Southern California Thursday after a male customer assaulted her outside the vehicle, according to reports Tuesday from local police, Golden Empire Transit District and an official with a union representing GET employees.

Secretary-Treasurer Greg Landers at Visalia-based Teamsters Local 517 said the attack was unusually intense and that he was told the assailant stomped on the driver's head. But he and the others said they could not confirm a report that the assailant bruised the woman's brain and knocked out her teeth, among other injuries.

The Bakersfield Police Department issued a news release Tuesday afternoon asking for the public's help to identify the man it said "became involved in an argument" with the driver in the 6200 block of Colony Street, near the Walmart Supercenter along Panama Lane.

It described the assailant as Hispanic and 40 to 50 years old with a medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, a moustache and a goatee. It asked that anyone with information about the incident call Detective S. Glenn at 661-326-3554, or BPD at 661-327-7111.

GET spokeswoman Janet Sanders said by email the district did not know the extent of the driver's injuries but that the woman had to be taken away by ambulance. She noted the driver, whose name has not been released, was assaulted by the customer after she got off the bus.

"Incidents of this nature are rare on the GET bus and we are very concerned with the safety of our employees and customers alike," Sanders wrote.

Landers said the driver is out of the hospital after getting medical care in the Los Angeles Basin and that the union is concerned about her.

GET drivers are assaulted "about one every six months," he said, adding Thursday's attack was the worst he could recall.

Landers said the union reached out to GET on Friday when it heard about the assault. He said the union asked the district to release a photo of the assailant "because our drivers need to know so they can be on the lookout and the general public needs to know who this clown is." BPD released a photo along with its news release Tuesday afternoon.

A man who requested anonymity because he has family working at GET wrote an email to The Californian saying the assailant, in addition to bruising the driver's brain and knocking out teeth, broke the driver's nose and broke the orbital bone around her eye.

The driver was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Thursday and underwent surgery Friday, he stated, adding that there was concern among workers that no photo of the suspect had been distributed through Tuesday morning.

"GET drivers are really upset because it has not been addressed by management," he wrote.

He wrote that the assailant, who rides GET buses frequently, asked the driver about a disability pass and was turned down, at which point the suspect and the driver got off the bus and the attack took place.

"There have been other cases where drivers have been assaulted," the email said, "but not to this extent."