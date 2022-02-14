Passenger attacks Lyft driver, bites off part of ear in carjacking, Missouri cops say

A Lyft driver was hospitalized after a passenger attacked and bit off a chunk of his ear during a carjacking, police in Missouri say.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the 32-year-old man was driving a female passenger, seated behind him, shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13. During the drive, police say the woman indicated she had a gun with her and demanded the man pull over near Interstate 64 eastbound and Market Street.

The 39-year-old woman then grabbed the driver’s phone, threw it out the car’s window and tried to take the car keys away, police said in an incident report.

As she fought to do so, police say “a struggle ensued” — and the passenger started biting the driver’s ear. The driver tried to get away, but the woman pushed him out of the vehicle, according to the report.

She then climbed up to the driver’s seat and drove away in the Lyft driver’s car, police said. That vehicle was later involved in an accident at Interstate 44 near Walnut Street, and the woman ran away.

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A public information officer with the department said she had no information regarding an arrest as of Monday, Feb. 14.

Lyft did not immediately respond to McClatchy News for a request for statement.

On the ride-sharing app’s website, Lyft says it has “ever-evolving safety features” and is always looking to ensure riders and drivers are safe on the road. In one example, Lyft says the app offers an emergency help feature with ADT security, which will alert emergency responders if a user does not feel safe.

