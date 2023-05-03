Passenger banned after assault on employee at California airport, airline says

A Texas man has been banned from United Airlines flights after assaulting an employee while boarding a plane at San Francisco International Airport, officials reported.

Cody Benjamin Lovins, 47, of Montgomery, was arrested and cited for battery late Sunday, May 1, following the incident, San Francisco police told KRON.

Lovins became irate when he and his wife were asked to move from their assigned seats on the Houston-bound flight shortly before midnight, fellow passenger Naya Jimenez told KGO. A gate attendant came on board to speak to Lovins.

“After he paused for a minute, he ran toward where the pilot was, where the emergency exit doors are, and attempted to open it,” Jimenez told KGO. He tried to jump off the plane but flight attendants restrained him, she said.

In a statement Wednesday, May 3, to McClatchy News, United Airlines confirmed that a “disruptive” passenger assaulted a customer service employee during boarding.

“This customer’s behavior was unacceptable,” the airline said. “He has been banned from future United flights and we are working with local law enforcement in their investigation.”

Airport police responded and arrested Lovins, KNTV reported.

San Francisco International Airport had 42 million passengers in 2022, the airport reported.

Spirit worker seen taping plane wing before flight. Don’t worry, it wasn’t duct tape

Airplane engine catches fire mid-flight after hitting flock of geese, officials say

Southwest flight to Texas delayed. The reason? A mess dubbed ‘RiceGate,’ passenger says