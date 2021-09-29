Passenger on CATS light-rail train shot and injured his attacker, police say

Jonathan Limehouse
·1 min read

An assault on a light-rail train led to a passenger shooting a man Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., police officers responded to reports of a possible shooting on the Charlotte Area Transit System’s Blue Line near the 3700 block of South Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, CMPD said in a news release. Mecklenburg EMS took him to a hospital, where he’s currently being treated, police said.

Investigators said the injured person physically attacked another male passenger on the train, police said. During the attack, the passenger pulled out a gun and fired.

No charges have been filed as of Wednesday afternoon.

“The shooter remained on scene and has been in full cooperation with our officers and detectives,” police Lt. Stephen Fischback said during CMPD’s weekly news conference.

Although there were a number of people on the light-rail train during the attack, police are only speaking to the parties involved and aren’t looking for anyone else, Fischbach said.

CMPD did not say whether the two men knew each other prior to the shooting.

Police aren’t ruling out self-defense, Fischbach said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 911, or leave a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

