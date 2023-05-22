Passenger charged after shooting CATS bus driver, police say

The passenger who allegedly shot a driver on a city bus last week in Charlotte is now facing felony criminal charges.

Channel 9 reported when the shootout happened last Thursday near the Charlotte Premium Outlet Mall. The Charlotte Area Transit System said it started when a passenger started a verbal argument with the bus driver. Then the passenger pulled out a gun, and the bus driver also pulled out a gun, and they both shot at each other.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday identified the passenger as Omarri Shariff Tobias, 22. He’s facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries, communicating threats, and carrying a concealed firearm. Mecklenburg County Detention Center records don’t show Tobias being booked into the jail as of Monday.

Tobias was originally taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the bus driver received minor injuries after being shot.

An attorney for the bus driver questioned whether or not CATS has done enough to protect drivers after several recent shootings against CATS buses and drivers.

CATS said in a statement that it’s against policy for an employee to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job. The agency didn’t reply to Channel 9′s questions on Friday about security.

