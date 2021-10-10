A passenger is in custody after 'suspicious and erratic behavior' forced a plane to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport

New signage and access ramps guide travelers leaving LaGuardia Airport's new Terminal B, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in New York. The new terminal will open Saturday, June 13. Associated Press/Mark Lennihan

A passenger was arrested after a "security incident" on a plane traveling from Indianapolis.

The plane had to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia Airport.

Authorities said the passenger had been displaying "suspicious and erratic behavior."

A flight from Indianapolis declared an emergency and landed at a New York City airport after a passenger began behaving erratically, officials said.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson told Insider a "security incident" had occurred on the flight, prompting it to land at LaGuardia Airport around 3 p.m. on Saturday. All passengers safely disembarked from the plane, the spokesperson said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that the pilot had opted to make an emergency landing after a "passenger disturbance" and that authorities are monitoring the situation.

"There is no reason to believe there is any danger to New Yorkers at this time," she said.

A Port Authority spokesperson told CNN the passenger had been displaying "suspicious and erratic behavior" and was reported by fellow passengers. The Port Authority did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

One passenger described a chaotic landing to The New York Times, telling the newspaper that passengers were panicking, getting pushed to the ground, and saying the man had "a suspicious device."

"The lady next to him was talking to him the whole time and telling him not to do it," 19-year-old Fawad Khuja told The Times. "I think the guy had gone crazy."

Another passenger told CNN that the moment the plane landed, the pilot and flight attendants began yelling, "Evacuate! Evacuate!"

LaGuardia Airport tweeted later on Saturday night that the airport is still "operating normally."

