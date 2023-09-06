Passenger’s diarrhea forces emergency landing for Delta flight to Barcelona

An incident involving “diarrhea all the way through the airplane” caused a Delta Air Lines flight to Barcelona to make an emergency landing last week.

The Airbus A350 was forced to fly back to its location of departure at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport approximately two hours after takeoff, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com.

The issue was reportedly a potential biohazard for those on board, and a spokesperson for the airline published a statement Tuesday evening seeming to confirm the report.

“Delta flight 194 on Sept. 1 from Atlanta to Barcelona returned to Atlanta following an onboard medical issue,” the statement read.

“Our teams worked as quickly and as safely as possible to get our customers to their final destinations. We sincerely apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” the spokesperson continued.

The flight was reportedly delayed over eight hours but did ultimately make the trip to Barcelona, arriving a little after 5:00 p.m. local time on Saturday without further incident, reports CNN.

An audio recording of the pilot informing air traffic control of the diarrhea issue was captured by LiveATC.net and later shared by multiple users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“This is a biohazard issue,” the pilot says during the recording. “We’ve had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

A video showing the mess in the aisle was also later shared on X, by a user named Xansby Swanson, who claimed that his brother was on the now-infamous flight.