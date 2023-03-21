Passenger dies on American Airlines flight due to faulty defibrillator, lawsuit alleges

The mother of a passenger who died onboard an American Airlines flight filed a lawsuit against the Fort Worth-based airline this month.

According to the suit, Kevin Greenidge went into cardiac arrest on a June 4, 2022, flight from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami International Airport. American Airlines staff tried to resuscitate him with an automatic external defibrillator, but the defibrillator was not working, the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges the defibrillator did not have a properly charged battery and the staff did not have proper training.

Melissa Arzu, Greenidge’s mother, brought the federal suit against American Airlines in the Southern District Court of New York on March 13. The suit accuses American Airlines of negligence resulting in Greenidge’s death.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Planes are legally required to carry a functioning automated external defibrillator and emergency medical kits on board.