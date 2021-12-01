Passenger dies after being struck by gunfire from passing vehicle in Kansas City

A passenger died after he was struck by gunfire coming from another vehicle early Wednesday on Kansas City’s east side, a Kansas City police spokesman said.

Police responded to a 911 call from the driver who said someone in an unknown vehicle had fired shots into his vehicle near 87th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver told police that he and his passenger were headed on Blue Ridge when the shots were fired. During the gunfire, the passenger was struck. The driver told police he called 911 and continued north to 81st Street, where he pulled over to get help.

Emergency medical crews responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence at both scenes and were looking for any witnesses. Blue Ridge was closed between 81st and 87th streets for several hours while police investigated the homicide.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact Kansas City Police Department’s homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.