Passenger dies after drunk unlicensed driver speeds through red light in Brooklyn and crashes: NYPD

A passenger in a speeding car died after the drunk unlicensed driver blew through a red light in Brooklyn and crashed, police said Tuesday.

Kainen Martin, 23, was riding shotgun in the Nissan Maxima zipping east on Saratoga Ave. in Brownsville when driver Jovanni Padilla allegedly ran the light at Sutter Ave. about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

Padilla, 26, slammed into a Kia SUV traveling south on Sutter Ave. and then struck two parked cars before coming to a stop. The front end of the Nissan was obliterated by the impact.

Martin was thrown from the Nissan. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, where he died the next day, officials said.

Padilla and the 55-year-old man driving the Kia suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals, where Padilla was arrested.

Cops hit him with a slew of charges including drunk driving, vehicular assault, reckless driving and driving without a license. He was released without bail following a brief arraignment proceeding in Brooklyn Criminal Court Sunday.

Padilla is expected to face vehicular manslaughter charges at his next court date in December, officials said.