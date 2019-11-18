Passenger dies after fall from balcony on Carnival’s Horizon during cruise

Officials say an investigation is underway after a passenger died while the Carnival Horizon was returning to port in Miami.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed a man fell from a balcony to a deck below on the cruise ship Friday and that the ship's medical staff attended to him before he died.

The ship arrived at PortMiami on Saturday morning, where detectives started a preliminary investigation, Det. Lee Cowart told USA TODAY, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen told USA TODAY the cruise line is cooperating with the standard law enforcement investigation. Gulliksen said the line is providing support and that "our thoughts and prayers are with the guest’s family."

The name of the passenger and other details about his death haven’t been released. USA TODAY has reached out to the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner.

The 3,954-passenger Carnival Horizon debuted in 2018 and is tied as Carnival's biggest vessel at 133,500 tons.

The ship was returning from a six-day, round-trip Western Caribbean cruise, according to CruiseMapper.

Contributing: Associated Press; David Oliver, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival cruise ship passenger dies after fall from balcony