Passenger dies after falling out of vehicle on I-65 in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old man has died after he fell out of a car that was traveling on Interstate 65 overnight in Sumner County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

The incident took place at approximately 1:17 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 98.2 on Saturday, Jan. 20.

According to a report released by THP, 22-year-old Christopher Patterson was the passenger in a 2018 Ford Focus.

Authorities reported the Ford was traveling southbound when, for reasons unknown, Patterson fell from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.

Patterson was reportedly struck by an unknown number of vehicles and was pronounced dead, authorities said. The crash report states he was not wearing a seat belt.

According to THP, a 21-year-old man was driving the Ford. Officials said he did not sustain any injuries during the incident and there are no charges pending against him.

No additional information was immediately released.

