Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 71, police say

One person is dead following a crash Friday on Interstate 71.

The wreck happened around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-71 near the 7.9-mile marker, according to Cincinnati police.

A 49-year-old man was driving a Toyota 4Runner SUV on the exit ramp from northbound I-71 to eastbound State Route 562 to Ridge Avenue and hit a concrete wall. In the backseat was a 63-year-old man.

While the driver was not hurt, the back-seat passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The 63-year-old man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital, according to police.

Excessive speed and impairment are not being investigated as factors in this crash.

Call the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Crash on Interstate 71 kills passenger, police say