Passenger escorted off flight diverted to JAX facing federal charges

FBI Jacksonville identified one of the people escorted off Breeze Airways Flight #717 and confirmed he is now facing federal charges.

Action News Jax told you Tuesday when a flight from Orlando headed to Providence, Rhode Island was diverted to the Jacksonville International Airport after two passengers got into an argument and started talking about bombs.

The passengers were escorted off the plane by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the FBI following its landing.

One passenger named Evan Sims is facing federal charges for making a false threat. He is being held in Duval County Jail, but the FBI said he would be making his first federal court appearance sometime Thursday.

The other passenger was a woman, who currently isn’t facing charges and got on the rescheduled flight Wednesday morning.

Action News Jax spoke exclusively to the woman at the airport.

“I’m just still traumatized by everything,” the woman told Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger.

The woman did not want to show her face on camera or be identified, but she confirmed that she and a man she was with were the ones escorted off the plane by police. She is currently not facing charges.

Action News Jax will continue following this case and will update you as we learn more.

