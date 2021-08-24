Passenger in fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis charged; driver still at large

A passenger in a stolen minivan involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash last month in north Minneapolis was snatched from the wreckage and driven to the hospital before police arrived, according to a criminal complaint.

Cardle Lee Brown-Jones, 19, of Bloomington, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with aiding an offender after the fact in connection with the death of pedestrian Sean M. Gist, 52, of Minneapolis, about 1:20 a.m. on July 29 in the 4600 block of N. Lyndale Avenue.

A nationwide warrant has been issued for Brown-Jones' arrest.

The unidentified driver ran from the scene and remains at large, police said.

According to the complaint:

The southbound minivan hit Gist as he was running across Lyndale, then hit a semitrailer truck heading north. The trucker estimated the other vehicle was traveling at least 45 miles per hour.

A man who had just parted with Gist after they were at a bar said he saw the minivan swerving and going roughly 80 mph before hitting Gist.

An SUV arrived and young males "with guns on their hips" helped Brown-Jones out of the van's front passenger window, the complaint read.

Brown-Jones was dropped off at North Memorial Health Hospital, where he gave a false name. He told police that he didn't remember anything about the crash, denied being in the minivan and refused to give them a statement.

Brown-Jones' criminal history includes convictions for illegal weapons possession and burglary.

