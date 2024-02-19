A passenger on a flight from Thailand to London was arrested after appearing to punch an attendant in the face

A Thai Airways Boeing 777. Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A man was charged on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after appearing to punch a flight attendant.

The incident took place on a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow.

London's Metropolitan Police said they met the aircraft upon landing.

A man was arrested after appearing to punch an attendant on board a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow Airport on February 7.

In a statement shared with Business Insider, London's Metropolitan Police said that the 35-year-old man was charged on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and endangering an aircraft. A video appearing to show the attack has been shared on social media.

Police officers met the aircraft upon landing, the spokesperson said.

Another passenger on the flight told the UK's Metro newspaper that the man started shouting while in the bathroom, then smashed its door so hard it came off the hinges.

"An older guy — in the white t-shirt — tried to get him out. A fight broke out and he ended up smacking the flight attendant," she added. "I think he broke his nose."

Passengers were told the flight might have to divert to Dubai if the man continued misbehaving, the Metro reported.

The witness said two passengers sat on either side of the man and "kept pulling him down."

"We had to put up with his shouting. He was being very verbally abusive," she added.

UK police said that the man remains in custody and is due to appear in court on February 29.

Thai Airways did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BI.

