Enthusiastic consumer interest in Tesla isn't enough to rank it as the Best Car Brand in the world or even the U.S. Tesla fans love the company's electric vehicles (EVs) but love doesn't translate to a high ranking when non-fanboy metrics get applied. The same might be said for so many other things and Tesla's cars make that list. Tesla's ranking in Consumer Reports' 2022 Best Car Brand survey fell seven positions from No. 16 in 2021 to 23 in a report released Thursday, the biggest decline among 32 automobile brands surveyed.