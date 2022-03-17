Passenger found with gun and drugs during traffic stop in Merced, police say

A Merced man was arrested on suspicion of weapon and drug possession during a traffic stop in Merced on Wednesday, according to authorities.

An officer stopped a 2003 Ford SUV in the area of West 16th and M streets at about 12:20 a.m., for multiple lighting violations, according to Merced police Lt. Emily Foster. The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Alyssa Satawake, was found to have a suspended license. The passenger, 23-year-old David Serena, was on active parole out of Merced County for assault with a deadly weapon.

During the stop, the officer located an unregistered firearm hidden in the area where Serena had been sitting, as well as cocaine, according to the release.

Serena was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm with warrants, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, misdemeanor illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a large capacity magazine, according to jail records.

Satawake was cited for driving with no brake lights, additional lighting equipment violation and driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Trevino at 209-388-7705 or by email at trevinow@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted to the police department by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers Website.