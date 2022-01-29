Passenger found with opiate, report says

Jan. 28—THOMASVILLE — A man who was in a car stopped for minor traffic violations was found to have enough of an opiate with him that he was charged with trafficking, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on Unity Street near N.C. 62 on Thursday, a press release said. During a search of the vehicle, they seized "a trafficking amount of oxycodone," and Justin Lamont Little, 32, of Thomasville, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony trafficking in opium.

The press release didn't specify how much of the drug was found, but state law says someone can be charged with trafficking for having as little as 4 grams, which is less than 0.15 of an ounce.

Little was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.