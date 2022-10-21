Passenger gets probation after jumping on drink cart on flight from WA to NC, feds say

A passenger on an American Airlines flight to Charlotte is not going to prison after he was accused of jumping on a beverage cart, shoving a flight attendant and trying to take his clothes off, federal officials said.

Adam Alexander Williams, 33, of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay $14,500 in restitution to American Airlines on Thursday, Oct. 20, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana said in a news release.

Williams pleaded guilty to a charge of interference with flight members and attendants in June, and he initially faced a maximum of 20 years in prison.

An attorney for Williams did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday.

In January, Williams got on a flight from Seattle to Charlotte, and his behavior “turned erratic and escalated” once the aircraft was in the air, the release says.

He randomly yelled out “Where is Jasmine Sanders?” before jumping over passengers in his row and landing on an in-service beverage cart, the release states.

When he got off the cart, he pushed a flight attendant into a seat and ran through the plane, according to the release.

Ten minutes after being taken back to his seat by an attendant, he began yelling profanities, the release says, so he was placed by a group of Marines who were on the plane.

But he continued to scream and tried to take his clothes off, the release states.

The plane was then diverted to Billings, Montana, for the safety of the passengers, and he was removed, the release says.

