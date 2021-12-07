ALBUQUERQUE – A passenger is facing charges after grabbing the steering wheel of a Greyhound bus during a dispute with his brother and causing the bus to crash into a light pole in Albuquerque, police said Monday.

They said the bus driver and two passengers were hospitalized along with two other people after the crash late Sunday night near an Interstate 40 exit.

Police said 52-year-old Leroy Maass has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery.

Maass and his brother were traveling on the bus from Washington to Oklahoma, according to authorities.

At some point, police said the men got into an argument and Maass threw an object at his brother.

Police said Maass jumped over the plexiglass barrier where the bus driver was sitting and grabbed the steering wheel.

The bus was traveling about 60 mph at the time. Police said it slammed into a cement barrier before swerving off the highway and going through a chain-link fence and into an open field.

It was unclear Monday if Maass has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Passenger grabs steering wheel, causes New Mexico bus crash