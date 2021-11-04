UPDATE: Passenger with gun and drugs faces charges after chase

Nov. 4—WASECA — A wanted man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday on Highway 14 from Waseca to Eagle Lake. The driver told authorities the man pointed a gun at her and forced her to flee while he swallowed drugs and threw more drugs out the window.

Peter John Lohre, 24, of Mankato, was charged with nine felonies Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court. The 19-year-old driver has not been charged.

According to the court complaint and a news release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force:

Task Force agents were looking for Lohre to arrest him on a probation violation. They asked Blue Earth County sheriff's deputies to pulled over a vehicle in which Lohre was a passenger around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 14 west of Waseca.

The vehicle pulled over but Lohre would not get out. The vehicle sped off and led authorities on a pursuit reaching up to 100 mph. Pursuing officers observed items being thrown out a window of the vehicle.

Officers used a tire deflation device and a pursuit termination maneuver to end the chase as it passed Eagle Lake.

Lohre again refused to get out and had to be pulled out.

The female driver said Lohre pointed a gun at her and said he'd shoot her and deputies if she did not flee. She said he continued to threaten her as he pulled baggies from his pants and threw them out the window.

The passenger seat and floor of the vehicle were covered with a large amount of methamphetamine.

Task force agents found a loaded gun and ammunition in the front passenger area of the vehicle. The gun was determined to have been stolen from Iowa.

A bag of meth was found along the highway in the area where something was tossed out the window.

Lohre told officers he had ingested meth. He was taken to a hospital before he was brought to jail. The teenage driver was detained but later released.

The new charges filed against Lohre include kidnapping, assault, aiding and abetting fleeing police, drug possession, illegal gun possession and receiving stolen property.

Lohre recently was released from prison and is on supervised release for a 2020 drug possession conviction, court records show. He has multiple prior drug and burglary convictions that prohibit him from possessing a gun.